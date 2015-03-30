(Adds details, CEO comments, background)
By Euan Rocha
March 30 Canadian financial technology firm D+H
said on Monday it agreed to acquire global payment
services provider Fundtech for $1.25 billion in cash, in a bid
to expand its service offerings aimed at global financial
institutions and large U.S. banks.
New York-based Fundtech, with some 1,500 employees and 19
offices globally, provides a comprehensive line of transaction
banking software that facilitates global and domestic payments,
along with financial messaging, corporate cash management and
merchant services.
The deal comes nearly two years after it acquired U.S. rival
Harland Financial Solutions for about $1.2 billion in cash from
Harland Clarke Holdings Corp. That deal was aimed at
broadening D+H's offerings for online and mobile banking, branch
automation and commercial lending, primarily around community
banks and credit unions.
Toronto-based D+H said the Fundtech acquisition deepens its
U.S. customer base and broadens its prospects in North America.
It will now service eight of the top 10, and 32 of the world's
top 50 banks, along with about 190 of the top 300 U.S. banks.
"Payments are massively important to banks these days and
Fundtech is a market leader in payment hubs," said D+H Chief
Executive Gerrard Schmid in an interview, adding that this deal
will give D+H scale in a technology area that is currently very
relevant for banks as payment systems are evolving rapidly.
The deal, which is subject to regulatory approvals, is seen
closing in the second quarter of fiscal 2015.
In order to fund the takeover, D+H is raising C$626 million
($494 million) via an equity issuance and some C$200 million in
a concurrent convertible debt offering.
The offering is being co-led by CIBC, RBC Capital Markets
and Scotiabank. If the banks tap the over-allotment options on
the offerings, proceeds could rise to C$950.1 million ($750
million), said D+H.
Schmid said he sees the deal boosting D+H's earnings within
the first 12 months, following the close of the deal. He noted
also that the firm's revenue stream is highly recurring, giving
the company good visibility on its revenue flows, with roughly
half of Fundtech's revenue coming from the U.S. market.
He said D+H's immediate focus over the next 18 months or so
will be to focus on organic growth and reducing debt, and that
the company was unlikely to pursue any further acquisitions for
a while.
($1 = 1.2677 Canadian dollars)
(Additional reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru;
Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Bernard Orr)