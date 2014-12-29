MADRID Dec 29 Spanish funeral services company Funespana said on Monday that majority shareholder Mapfre plans to make an offer for the shares it does not already own to take the company private.

Insurer Mapfre bought a 17.2 percent stake in Funespana on Monday at 7.5 euros per share, pushing its holding to 81 percent, Funespana said.

Mapfre considers 7.5 euros an appropriate price to buy out remaining shareholders, Funespana said. This is a 29 percent premium to Monday's closing price of 5.8 euros and values the company at about 140 million euros ($170 million).

Mapfre could not be contacted for immediate comment.

Funespana, which listed in 1998, operates 133 crematoriums and 44 cemeteries around Spain. The delisting plan has yet to be approved by Funespana's board of directors and the Spanish stock market regulator, Funespana said. ($1 = 0.8228 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by David Goodman)