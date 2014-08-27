BRIEF-Time Inc board comments on interest in co; to pursue co's own strategic plan
* Time inc. Board comments on interest in company; determines to pursue the company's own strategic plan
Aug 27 Funkwerk AG : * Says H1 operating profit after six months at -4.0 million euros; profit for
the period amounted to -2.6 million euros * Says group sales in H1 of 39.4 million euros, slightly below the previous
year's level of 41.0 million euros * Says H1 order intake amounted in continuing operations to 47.2 million euros
(previous year: 50.7 million euros) * Says expects for 2014 slight revenue increase and positive operating result * Says order backlog from continuing operations as per 30 June 2014 at 62.6
million euros (previous year: 65.3 million euros) * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* FY revenue increased by 10.2% from 6.90 million euros to 7.60 million euros ($8.31 million)