Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 18 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:
Dec 9 Funkwerk AG :
* Realigns Security Communications segment
* Says Tectronics Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbh takes over 90 pct of Funkwerk Security Communications GmbH in Salzgitter
* Says remaining shares will continue to be held by Funkwerk AG
* Google says introducing a new version of Google earth on the web and Android - blog