April 28 Forest Laboratories Inc said it
would buy Furiex Pharmaceuticals Inc for up to $1.46
billion including milestone payments to access Furiex's
treatment for irritable bowel syndrome.
Forest will pay about $95 per share in cash to Furiex
shareholders and up to $30 per share in a contingent value
right, payable on marketing approval for Furiex's lead drug,
eluxadoline.
Forest, which itself is being acquired by Actavis Plc
, said Actavis supported the deal announced on Monday.
Forest said it would sell Furiex's royalties on diabetes
drug alogliptin and premature ejaculation treatment Priligy to
New York-based Royalty Pharma for about $415 million upon
successful completion of its acquisition of Furiex.
