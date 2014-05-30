BRIEF-CCA Industries qtrly earnings per share $0.03
* Cca Industries Inc Reports net income for the first quarter ended February 28, 2017
WASHINGTON May 30 Forest Laboratories Inc has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy Furiex Pharmaceuticals Inc, the Federal Trade Commission said on Friday.
Forest had said on April 28 that it would buy Furiex for up to $1.46 billion, adding a promising treatment for irritable bowel syndrome to its gastrointestinal drugs portfolio.
The deal was on a list of approved transactions that the FTC releases several times a week. (Reporting by Diane Bartz)
SYDNEY, April 18 Shanghai aluminium turned positive on Tuesday after an initial retreat on signs of robust demand and output cuts in China.