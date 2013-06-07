MUMBAI, June 7 Shares in Future Retail Ltd
fell as much as 3.4 percent on Friday after the
government said foreign supermarkets entering India must invest
in new supply infrastructure, rather than buying existing
assets.
The government clarification issued on Thursday was seen
reducing prospects that foreign supermarket operators such as
Wal-Mart Store Inc, Carrefour, or Tesco
would buy into Indian companies or their assets.
The government allowed global supermarket operators to enter
India in September.
Future Retail shares were down 2.3 percent as of 0351 GMT,
compared to a 0.2 percent fall in the broader NSE index.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Rafael Nam; Editing by
Supriya Kurane)