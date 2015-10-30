Oct 30 Cable TV channel Fuse which counts music
star Jennifer Lopez as an investor said on Friday it had hired
advisers to explore strategic options after receiving interest
from third parties.
"As a result of the company's success and multiple inquiries
from interested third parties, the company felt it prudent to
retain advisors to explore strategic options," a Fuse spokesman
said in a statement.
Fuse has hired LionTree Advisors LLC and Jefferies LLC to
assist on a potential sale of the company which could be valued
at about $300 million, according to people familiar with the
matter who asked not to be named because the details on the
sales process were not public.
The investment banks could not be reached for comment and
Fuse did not respond to a request for comment on the valuation
or banks.
NuvoTV, backed by private equity firms Columbia Capital and
Rho Capital Partners, acquired Fuse last year in 2014 from
Madison Square Garden Company (MSG) for $226 million. MSG
also kept a 15 percent equity stake in the company as part of
the deal.
Following the deal, NuvoTV took on Fuse's brand and merged
its content into the new channel, which features a mix of
reality shows and music programming.
Bloomberg was first to report that Fuse was exploring
strategic options on Friday.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by Andrew Hay)