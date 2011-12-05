* Co does not accept $9.25/shr offer
* CEO Li Fu says offer has been terminated
* Shares down 6 percent pre-market
Dec 5 Fushi Copperweld Inc
rejected a go-private offer by its chief executive that valued
the Chinese wire maker at $353.4 million, sending its shares
down 6 percent in pre-market trade on Monday.
A special committee formed by Fushi failed to accept the
offer by the Friday deadline and, therefore, the offer was
terminated, CEO Li Fu said in a filing with U.S. regulators.
Last month, Fu, along with private equity firm Abax Global
Capital, reduced the offer to $9.25 per share from the initial
$11.50 offer made in November 2010.
Fushi, however, has offered to provide Li Fu and his
affiliates with additional financial information, the CEO said.
Fushi's stock closed at $7.46 on Friday on Nasdaq.