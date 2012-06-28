* Co-CEO Li Fu, Abax to take company private
* Deal for $9.50 per share in cash
June 28 Chinese wire maker Fushi Copperweld Inc
said it has agreed to be taken private by a group led
by its co-chief executive, in a deal valuing the company at
about $364 million.
Co-CEO Li Fu and private equity firm Abax Global Capital
will pay Fushi shareholders $9.50 per share in cash, a 21
percent premium to the stock's Thursday close.
Fu, Abax and their affiliates currently own about 29 percent
of the company's stock.
Fushi said the deal, which has no financing condition, was
approved by the board following the recommendation of its
Special Committee.
Fu and his affiliates had initially offered to buy the
company in 2010. The company rejected a revised offer in
December last year.