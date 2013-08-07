* Sees first-quarter revenue of $80-$90 mln vs est $123.8
mln
* Fourth-quarter adj loss $0.03/shr, in line with estimates
* Fourth-quarter revenue $106.05 mln vs est $110.2 mln
* Shares fall as much as 20 pct after the bell
By Lehar Maan
Aug 7 Storage drive maker Fusion-io Inc
reported a bigger quarterly loss as it spent more on marketing
and incurred costs related to absorption of employees from a
company it acquired in April.
Fusion-io shares fell 20 percent in extended trading after
closing at $14.90 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
The company said it absorbed about 60 employees of
Colorado-based NexGen Storage during the quarter.
Fusion-io employs about 940 people now, up by about 270 from
a year earlier.
The company's marketing costs rose by 51 percent, resulting
in a negative operating margin of 22.4 percent for the
fourth-quarter.
The company, which counts Facebook Inc and Apple Inc
among its key customers, reported its first quarterly
numbers after founders David Flynn, the chief executive, and
Rick White, chief marketing officer, resigned in May.
Fusion-io, which makes solid state memory drives using NAND
flash technology, has been diversifying its revenue base as it
faces intense competition from larger rivals such as EMC Corp
, Micron Technology Inc and SanDisk Corp.
The company expects revenue to grow 20 percent for the year
ending June 2014, implying sales of about $519 million. It had
previously forecast full-year sales of about $435 million.
Analysts were expecting revenue of $564 million, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"If you are looking at the guidance for the full-year and
looking at what they have guided for the first-quarter, getting
to the full-year number is also going to be a challenge," Craig
Hallum analyst Rajesh Ghai told Reuters.
Fusion-io forecast first-quarter revenue of between $80 and
$90 million. The company reported a marginal drop in revenue to
$106.05 million in the fourth quarter.
This anticipated quarter-over-quarter decline is primarily
driven by lower-than-expected revenue from Facebook, Chief
Financial Officer Dennis Wolf said on a conference call with
analysts.
Analysts were expecting first-quarter revenue of $123.8
million
Fourth-quarter loss widened to $23.8 million, or 24 cents
per share, in the fourth quarter, from $2.4 million, or 3 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, company posted a loss of 3 cents per share.
Analysts had expected a loss of 3 cents per share on revenue
of $110.2 million.