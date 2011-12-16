* Market conditions delay IPOs

Dec 16 Fusionstorm Global Inc and GSE Holding postponed their IPOs citing market conditions, underwriters to the offerings told Reuters.

On Wednesday, Luxfer Holdings Plc, a maker of high-performance materials and gas cylinders, had also postponed its initial public offering.

The companies would miss the window of opportunity opened in the U.S. IPO market by Groupon Inc's strong opening last month. After Zynga Inc's highly anticipated debut on Friday, curtains will fall on the U.S. IPO market for the year.

Fusionstorm, a provider of IT consulting and technology solutions, had last month offered up to 13.5 million shares, priced at $12-$14 per share, and was looking to get listed on Nasdaq under symbol 'FSTM.'

Polymer maker GSE Holding had planned to sell 9 million shares at $13-$15 per unit. In July, it had filed with the U.S regulators to raise up to $143.8 million in an IPO and intended to list on the New York Stock exchange under symbol 'GSE.'

Oppenheimer & Co and FBR were underwriting GSE Holding's offering, while FBR and Needham & Co were underwriters for Fusionstorm.