Nov 22 Fusionstorm Global Inc filed with U.S. regulators for an initial public offering of up to 12.5 million common shares, to be priced at $13-$15 per share.

Fusionstorm Global intends to list its common stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol "FSTM," and said it plans to use a part of the proceeds to repay debt.

In August, the provider of IT consulting and technology solutions had filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to raise up to $175 million in an IPO.

The underwriters for the offering are led by FBR Capital Markets and Needham & Co.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Esha Dey)