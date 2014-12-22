Dec 22 Futebol Clube Do Porto Futebol SAD :

* Announces results of self tender from Oct. 2

* Repurchases 3.10 percent of its shares out of 18.14 percent offered

* Says acquires shares for total of 302,085 euros ($370,447) at 0.65 euro per share Source text: bit.ly/1JHbNdq

