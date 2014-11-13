BRIEF-Memphis Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries Nine-month profit rises
April 30 Memphis Pharmaceuticals And Chemical Industries Sae
Nov 13 Futura Medical Plc
* David Davies has decided to leave company to pursue new opportunities
* Effective date of his ceasing to be a director of company will be confirmed in due course. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 30 Memphis Pharmaceuticals And Chemical Industries Sae
* Q1 net profit after tax JOD 55,988 versus JOD 151,353 year ago