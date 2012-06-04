Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Future Capital HoldingsFCHL.NS surged 8.3 percent, heading to their highest single day percentage gain since April 30, as U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC is set to buy a majority holding in the company for $100-$125 million from Pantaloon Retail India.

Warburg Pincus will pay 165-170 rupees per share, which represents a premium of 18-24 percent to Future Capital's Friday closing price, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Sunday.

Future Capital shares last traded at 148.25 rupees, below the reported offer price, ahead of its board meeting later in the day to approve the transaction.

Shares in Pantaloon Retail are up 4 percent.