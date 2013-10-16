By Shadi Bushra
LONDON Oct 16 British magazine publisher Future
PLC will resume dividends following a strong fourth
quarter that brought advertisers back to its publications, it
said on Wednesday.
Forward advertising bookings for the first quarter of the
next financial year, beginning Oct. 1, are up 30 percent from
the same period last year, Future said.
"The Board remains committed to resuming dividends,
suspended in 2011, with a final dividend for the year ended 30
September 2013," a statement said.
Future's share price was up 7 percent at 13.45 pence at 0735
GMT.
Future, which publishes print and digital magazines on
technology, sports, music and cars, struggled in 2011 when a
sharp fall in advertising sales in the United States depressed
profits, dragged its shares down and prompted the dividend
suspension.
The company has embarked on a cost-cutting programme that
resulted in a sale of its U.S. music magazines in January 2012
for $3 million and its British music magazines in April 2013 for
10.2 million pounds ($16.29 million).
In 2012 the publisher - which owns consumer technology site
TechRadar and magazine "T3" and publishes the official magazines
of the three major video game consoles - posted a 26 percent
increase in operating profit to 6.8 million pounds, with a
growing online audience balancing out dwindling print revenues.
The statement on Wednesday said that Future, which recently
said Chief Executive Graham Harding would leave after year-end
results are released in November, would continue to pursue
savings to improve operating margins.