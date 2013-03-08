US STOCKS-Wall St falls as bank stocks weigh
* Indexes down: Dow 0.22 pct, S&P 0.21 pct, Nasdaq 0.44 pct (Recasts, adds quote)
MUMBAI, March 8 Pantaloon Retail, India's top listed retailer by sales, plans to sell a 22.5 percent stake in insurance venture Future Generali to non-banking financial company Industrial Investment Trust Ltd, it said in a statement on Friday.
The retailer did not provide any further details of the transaction. (Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.22 pct, S&P 0.21 pct, Nasdaq 0.44 pct (Recasts, adds quote)
* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P up 0.08 pct, Nasdaq up 0.18 pct (Updates to open)