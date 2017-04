Reuters Market Eye - Future Retail Ltd (FURE.NS) surges 6.4 per cent, while Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd (FLFL.NS) gains 5 percent.

Future Group, the parent company, says in strategic partnership with Amazon Inc to sell its products through Amazon.in platform.

Traders see this as an opportunity to tap online market and may increase their revenue substantially.

