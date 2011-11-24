* Adj pretax profit 5.1 mln stg vs 8.3 mln stg last yr
* Revenue fell 6 pct to 141.7 mln stg
Nov 24 British publisher Future Plc's
full-year profit tumbled 39 percent, hurt by a fall in
advertising sales in the United States.
The company, which recently named a new chief executive and
a finance director, had carried out a restructuring that
included departure of several senior executives and other
headcount reductions.
Adjusted pretax profit for the year ended Sept. 30 was 5.1
million pounds, compared with 8.3 million pounds a year ago.
Revenue fell 6 percent to 141.7 million pounds. More than
one-fourth of the company's revenue comes from the U.S. business
while the rest is accounted by UK.
Future publishes magazines for computer games, cycling and
photography fans. Its products include "Classic Rock", "Guitar
World" and "Official Xbox Magazine".
Shares of the company closed at 10.5 pence on Wednesday on
the london Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Purwa Naveen Raman in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)