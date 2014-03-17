BRIEF-Xenith Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.24
* Xenith Bankshares- net interest income after provision for loan losses was $24.84 million for three months ended march 31, 2017 compared to $14.79 million
March 17 Jiangsu Future Land Co Ltd
* Says 2013 net profit up 22.3 percent y/y at 1.61 billion yuan ($261.78 million)
* Says China's property measures, policies on property development financing are key risks in 2014
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/myq67v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1502 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by xxx)
* Xenith Bankshares- net interest income after provision for loan losses was $24.84 million for three months ended march 31, 2017 compared to $14.79 million
NEW YORK, April 26 The loss of a multi-billion dollar contract with Anthem Inc comes with a silver lining for some shareholders of Express Scripts Holding Co : a higher likelihood that the pharmaceutical benefits manager (PBM) gets scooped up in a deal.