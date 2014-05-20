BRIEF-Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 8.5 million dinars versus 7.8 million dinars year ago
May 20 Jiangsu Future Land Co Ltd
* Says get securities regulator's approval to issue up to 2 billion yuan ($320.65 million) corporate bond
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/xyv49v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2374 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Q1 net profit after tax EGP 78.5 million versus EGP 40 million year ago