BRIEF-Global Ferronickel Holdings says FY revenues of 3.77 bln pesos
* For FY 2016 revenues of 3.77 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 18 Jiangsu Future Land Co Ltd
* Says unit wins a residential site in Nanjing city for 860 million yuan ($138.40 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1C400kr
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2140 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* For FY 2016 revenues of 3.77 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Focus financial partners to receive significant investment from Stone Point Capital and KKR