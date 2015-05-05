(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own.)

By Una Galani

HONG KONG May 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) - India's retail merger is a marriage of convenience. After parting ways with Wal-Mart, billionaire Sunil Mittal is folding his Bharti group's Easyday operations into the Biyani family's larger Future Retail. The former gets a partner with scale while the latter improves its footprint in the north of India while further reducing its hefty debt load.

The all-stock deal will see unlisted Bharti issue shares to acquire the retail operations of its listed rival. Future Retail will simultaneously issue shares to acquire Bharti's infrastructure and logistics assets. The end result is two distinct businesses: one focused on the core retail business and the other on infrastructure and investments. The reshuffle values Easyday at around 7.5 billion rupees ($117 million) and leaves Bharti holding 10 percent of each company, rising to 15 percent after the conversion of some securities into equity.

For Bharti, it is a second attempt at a tie-up for what is a non-core business. It lost a deep-pocketed partner when its wholesale joint venture with Wal-Mart was dissolved in 2013 following an internal bribery probe. The country's still-evolving rules on foreign investment in supermarkets suggest Bharti is better off with a local partner than waiting for a new foreign one to emerge. Though Tesco formed a joint venture with Tata Group last year after the previous government permitted 51 percent foreign investment in multi-brand retail, the current administration opposed the policy in its election campaign creating an uncertain investment environment.

For the Biyanis, it's a neat way to shore up their business without giving up control or being forced to sell more assets. Even after a recent rights issue, Future Retail was expected to have net debt equivalent to almost 4 times its EBITDA for the year that ended in March, according to Eikon. Bharti's business is being acquired debt free. Though the pair haven't put a value on synergies, the hope is that they can cut marketing and sourcing costs. As competition increases from e-commerce where players are offering consumers deep discounts, it makes sense to put the business on a stronger footing.

CONTEXT NEWS

- India's Bharti said on May 4 that it would fold its loss-making retail operations into larger rival Future Retail in an all-stock deal that will create one of India's largest grocery chains.

- The deal will create two distinct companies, one focused on retail operations and the other focused on logistics, infrastructure, supply chains and other unrelated group investments.

- Unlisted Bharti Retail, part of the conglomerate backed by billionaire Sunil Mittal, will first issue 427.7 million new shares to acquire the retail operations and stores of Future Retail. Shareholders of Future Retail will own around 91 percent of the enlarged entity, which will eventually be listed.

- The already-listed Future Retail will then issue 43.5 million new shares to Bharti Retail to acquire the latter's retail infrastructure and combine that with its own similar assets and stakes in other businesses. Shareholders of Future Retail will own around 90 percent of the enlarged infrastructure business.

- The newly issued Future Retail shares will be worth 5 billion rupees ($78.6 million), based on the April 30 closing price before the announcement. Loan notes issued to Bharti worth a further 2.5 billion rupees will also be convertible into shares, potentially increasing the conglomerate's stake in both companies to 15 percent.

- Bharti will get at least one seat on the new board of the enlarged retail group which will have more than 570 stores in various formats and brands across the country.

- Shares in Future Retail rose 12 percent on May 4 after the deal was announced. The company has a market capitalization of $813 million.

