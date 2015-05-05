(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
HONG KONG May 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) - India's retail
merger is a marriage of convenience. After parting ways with
Wal-Mart, billionaire Sunil Mittal is folding his Bharti
group's Easyday operations into the Biyani family's larger
Future Retail. The former gets a partner with scale
while the latter improves its footprint in the north of India
while further reducing its hefty debt load.
The all-stock deal will see unlisted Bharti issue shares to
acquire the retail operations of its listed rival. Future Retail
will simultaneously issue shares to acquire Bharti's
infrastructure and logistics assets. The end result is two
distinct businesses: one focused on the core retail business and
the other on infrastructure and investments. The reshuffle
values Easyday at around 7.5 billion rupees ($117 million) and
leaves Bharti holding 10 percent of each company, rising to 15
percent after the conversion of some securities into equity.
For Bharti, it is a second attempt at a tie-up for what is a
non-core business. It lost a deep-pocketed partner when its
wholesale joint venture with Wal-Mart was dissolved in 2013
following an internal bribery probe. The country's
still-evolving rules on foreign investment in
supermarkets suggest Bharti is better off with a local partner
than waiting for a new foreign one to emerge. Though Tesco
formed a joint venture with Tata Group last year after
the previous government permitted 51 percent foreign investment
in multi-brand retail, the current administration opposed the
policy in its election campaign creating an uncertain investment
environment.
For the Biyanis, it's a neat way to shore up their business
without giving up control or being forced to sell more assets.
Even after a recent rights issue, Future Retail was expected to
have net debt equivalent to almost 4 times its EBITDA for the
year that ended in March, according to Eikon. Bharti's business
is being acquired debt free. Though the pair haven't put a value
on synergies, the hope is that they can cut marketing and
sourcing costs. As competition increases from e-commerce where
players are offering consumers deep discounts, it makes sense to
put the business on a stronger footing.
CONTEXT NEWS
- India's Bharti said on May 4 that it would fold its
loss-making retail operations into larger rival Future Retail in
an all-stock deal that will create one of India's largest
grocery chains.
- The deal will create two distinct companies, one focused
on retail operations and the other focused on logistics,
infrastructure, supply chains and other unrelated group
investments.
- Unlisted Bharti Retail, part of the conglomerate backed by
billionaire Sunil Mittal, will first issue 427.7 million new
shares to acquire the retail operations and stores of Future
Retail. Shareholders of Future Retail will own around 91 percent
of the enlarged entity, which will eventually be listed.
- The already-listed Future Retail will then issue 43.5
million new shares to Bharti Retail to acquire the latter's
retail infrastructure and combine that with its own similar
assets and stakes in other businesses. Shareholders of Future
Retail will own around 90 percent of the enlarged infrastructure
business.
- The newly issued Future Retail shares will be worth 5
billion rupees ($78.6 million), based on the April 30 closing
price before the announcement. Loan notes issued to Bharti worth
a further 2.5 billion rupees will also be convertible into
shares, potentially increasing the conglomerate's stake in both
companies to 15 percent.
- Bharti will get at least one seat on the new board of the
enlarged retail group which will have more than 570 stores in
various formats and brands across the country.
- Shares in Future Retail rose 12 percent on May 4 after the
deal was announced. The company has a market capitalization of
$813 million.
- Reuters: India's Future expands retail footprint with
Bharti deal
- Press release: bit.ly/1OWiXj5
- BSE statement: bit.ly/1ABrSKN
