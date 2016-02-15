BRIEF-ADC India Communications March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 9.8 million rupees versus profit 19.1 million rupees year ago
Feb 15 Three months ended Dec. 30. (Versus the same period a year earlier. All Reuters alerts in billion rupees unless stated) Dec 2015 Dec 2014 Net Profit 0.15 0.05 Net sales 32.66 26.16 NOTE: Results are standalone. (Reporting by Himank Sharma in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)
* March quarter net profit 81.2 million rupees versus profit 58.9 million rupees year ago