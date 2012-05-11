May 11 Private equity investor Warburg Pincus
LLC is in advanced talks to buy a majority stake in Indian
financial services company Future Capital Holdings Ltd
from its founders, the Economic Times reported on Friday.
Warburg is expected to pay 170 rupees a share for 56 percent
stake in Future Capital, the newspaper said, citing people close
to the situation. The reported offer price values the stake at
6.2 billion rupees ($116 million).
Future Capital is the non-banking finance arm of diversified
Future Group. The company provides consumer and mortgage loans
and has a market capitalisation of about $170 million. Shares in
Future Capital rose 2.7 percent on Thursday to 140.70 rupees.
Warburg Pincus and Future Capital could not immediately be
reached by Reuters for comment.