Jan 19 Futuris SA :

* Increases stake in Creditia Sp. z o.o. to 80 percent from 60 percent via acquisition of 20 percent stake for 100,000 zlotys ($26,910)

* Additionally, increases rights and obligations in Creditia Sp. z o.o. S.K. to 76 percent stake from 57 percent for 38,000 zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7166 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)