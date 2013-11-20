BRIEF-Etsy names Rachel Glaser chief financial officer
* Karen Mullane, Etsy's vice president, corporate controller, will serve as interim CFO until Rachel officially starts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 20 Fuwei Films Holdings Co Ltd : * Announces third quarter fiscal 2013 unaudited financial results * Q3 loss per share $0.29 * Q3 revenue fell 14.5 percent to RMB 75.9 million * Qtrly revenue $12.4 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Karen Mullane, Etsy's vice president, corporate controller, will serve as interim CFO until Rachel officially starts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, April 3 President Donald Trump plans to hold a town hall meeting with about 50 business leaders on Tuesday at the White House to talk about ways of improving the business climate, his administration said on Monday.
* Reg-Grieg seafood asa: board's approval of final accounts 2016 and proposal for dividend, NOK 3