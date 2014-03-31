BRIEF-Chengdu Fusen Noble-House Industrial sees H1 2017 net profit to fluctuate by -15 to 10 pct
April 25 Chengdu Fusen Noble-House Industrial Co Ltd:
March 31 Hubei Fuxing Science and Technology Co Ltd
* Says gets securities regulator's approval to issue corporate bonds
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/vuv97v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
April 25 Chengdu Fusen Noble-House Industrial Co Ltd:
April 25 Shanghai Guao Electronic Technology Co Ltd :