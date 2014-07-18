BRIEF-Total Energy Services acquires shares of Savanna Energy Services on TSX
* Total Energy Services Inc. announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp. On the TSX
July 18 Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co Ltd
* Says its U.S. unit signs agreement with PPG Industries Inc to acquire two float glass production lines assets for $56 million
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1jWiSxl
* Audentes Therapeutics announces pricing of public offering of common stock