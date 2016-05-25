French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on May 23
PARIS, May 23 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
May 25 Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd.:
* Says it issued 300 million yuan worth of 2016 third tranche of super short-term debentures, with a term of 270 days and coupon rate of 3.09 percent
Source text in Chinese:
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
PARIS, May 23 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
* HUDSON GROUP, SUBSIDIARY OF DUFRY, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH HUDSON LAS VEGAS JV AND NUANCE GROUP (LAS VEGAS), LLC, ANNOUNCES 7-YEAR EXTENSION OF DUTY-FREE AND DUTY-PAID AGREEMENT WITH MCCARRAN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)