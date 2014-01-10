Jan 10 China's largest automotive glass supplier Fuyao Glass Industry Co will invest $200 million to set up a manufacturing facility at General Motors' former assembly plant in Ohio.

Fuyao Glass will create 800 jobs at the Moraine, Ohio plant over three years after the start of production at the end of 2015, according to a statement from the Ohio governor's office.

The investment will be the largest ever made by a Chinese company in Ohio, according to the statement.