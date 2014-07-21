* Serious Fraud Office says opened criminal probe
LONDON, July 21 Britain's anti-fraud agency said
on Monday it has launched a criminal investigation into alleged
rigging of the $5.3 trillion-a-day currency market.
"The director of the Serious Fraud Office has today opened a
criminal investigation into allegations of fraudulent conduct in
the foreign exchange market," the agency said in a statement.
Around 15 authorities around the world are investigating
allegations of collusion and price manipulation in the largely
unregulated foreign exchange market.
It is alleged that traders used online chatrooms to collude
in the fixing of benchmark prices.
Scrutiny is focused on activity around London's 4 p.m.
currency fix, a 60-second window where key exchange rates are
set. These prices are used as reference rates for trillions of
dollars of investment and trade globally.
Banks including Deutsche Bank, Lloyds,
Citigroup, Barclays and JP Morgan Chase
have fired or suspended - and in some cases reinstated - foreign
exchange traders in the discourse over alleged manipulation.
Britain's financial regulator, the Financial Conduct
Authority, launched its probe last October and the Bank of
England in March appointed barrister Anthony Grabiner to examine
whether any of its officials were involved in forex rigging.
The United States Department of Justice opened a criminal
probe into the matter last October.
