By Patrick Graham and Marc Jones
| LONDON, June 2
LONDON, June 2 The European Central Bank has
been given the lead role in work to strengthen codes of conduct
for currency markets, expected to be one of the main areas
highlighted in a report from global regulators due within weeks.
Banking industry sources said work on new standards were top
of the to-do list after a meeting in Sydney last month which
brought together eight central bank committees charged with
keeping tabs on the world's biggest financial market.
The meeting followed a fraught 12 months for the global
currency market. More than 40 dealers have now been fired or
suspended following claims that senior bankers used client order
information improperly to manipulate prices.
Many in the industry say pressure is likely to grow for more
radical action to head off any wrongdoing. But sources said
anything along these lines would probably not come until after
the first results from various investigations underway around
the globe.
The Financial Stability Board, the global regulatory body,
is due to publish its initial findings on currency benchmarks
within weeks. The group that met in Sydney - the Global Foreign
Exchange Committees - is separate to the FSB, but the
participants are very similar.
Giving the ECB the coordinating role in looking at codes of
conduct puts control of the process outside of the world's
biggest currency trading centres in London and New York.
The ECB, along with the Reserve Bank of Australia and the
Bank of Canada are all signed up to the Model Code run by dealer
association, the ACI. The New York Federal Reserve and Bank of
England both have their own set of rules, but an agreement on
the new principles could tie all closer together.
The minutes of the Sydney meeting showed the banks agreed to
establish "high level principles" but that all of this might
need to be revisited later.
"It is interesting that the ECB has largely been given
control of this process," said one banking source. "Effectively
the end game is some kind of rewriting or formal adoption of a
lot of those pieces of the ACI model code by all of those
centres."
The ECB declined to comment, referring Reuters to the
minutes of the Sydney meeting which agreed to lay out "high
level principles". (here)
LIMITED SCOPE
The FSB said conclusions and recommendations would be
transmitted to the G20 leaders summit in Brisbane, Australia, in
November. But officials say the group's initial report may be
outlined as early as this month.
In addition to the work on codes of conduct, the sources
said the FSB report was unlikely at this stage to recommend
aggressive steps that would change the face of the foreign
exchange market.
Banks and other market players are concerned that the
investigations may eventually put an end to the era of
light-touch regulation of forex and may force trading onto more
formally monitored trading venues, as is happening with much of
FX-linked derivatives trading.
But for now, the investigations into the allegations are
expected to stretch well into next year if not beyond and some
regulators say it is still not clear if there was wrongdoing at
all.
"The industry is crafting the best response it can without
knowing the outcome of the investigation," said another source.
"If, as many people expect, we start to see prosecutions and
fines as we did under Libor then it will be a different ball
game. More aggressive solutions will have to be put on the
table."
Banks, funds and other market players are already shifting
towards new ways of establishing industry benchmarks, ranging
from more use of machine-driven algorithms or to systems that
make order-placing anonymous.
The sources said the FSB report would support that work with
some general recommendations encouraging moves to fix daily
benchmarks over longer time-periods when trading is most liquid
- making it harder to reliably manipulate the direction of
trade.
There is also discussion of ways to change how big financial
institutions lodge the fixing orders that lie at the heart of
the investigations.
"The truth is that the practical problems with the fixings
that are behind this are already going away," said one of the
sources. "There are some issues which take time to wash through
the system but the industry has already changed. I don't think
these issues will exist in three years time."
(Writing by Patrick Graham)