(Adds background, SFO statement)
By Patrick Graham and Jamie McGeever
LONDON, June 5 British-based bank Lloyds
has reinstated a foreign exchange trader suspended
earlier this year after an internal investigation into
allegations of misconduct, the company said on Thursday.
The bank declined to name the employee.
Its suspension at the start of this year of Martin Chantree,
a currency trader at the bank, was the first time Lloyds had
been linked with the global row over alleged manipulation being
investigated by authorities worldwide.
The row has seen around 40 traders at some of the world's
biggest banks suspended or fired. The Lloyds trader is the first
to be reinstated since the allegations first surfaced roughly a
year ago.
Industry sources have speculated that at least some of the
suspensions may relate to more mundane breaches of banks' codes
of conduct and ongoing job cuts in banks' dealing rooms. Sources
with knowledge of the global investigations say no clear
evidence has emerged as yet of wrongdoing.
Bloomberg News reported in March that Chantree, a senior
foreign exchange dealer at Lloyds, had shared information with a
forex trader at British oil company BP about an impending order
from a client to sell 300 million pounds for dollars.
BP at the time said none of its currency traders had
engaged in inappropriate trading activity.
"We can confirm that, following a thorough investigation, we
reinstated an employee who was suspended after allegations of
misconduct were put to the Group," Lloyds said in a statement.
"The individual was reinstated with no disciplinary action
being taken and has returned to work."
Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) said separately on
Thursday it was examining information related to a global
investigation into the possible manipulation of currency
markets, although it has yet to open a criminal investigation.