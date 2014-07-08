By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, July 8 An independent inquiry into what
the Bank of England knew of alleged currency market collusion
will this month quiz senior traders about what guidance they
received from the central bank as far back as 2012, sources told
Reuters.
Anthony Grabiner, a barrister appointed by the Bank's
Oversight Committee in March, has set up a series of interviews
with the currency dealers who attended a critical meeting with
BoE officials two years ago - one year before a worldwide
investigation into alleged collusion and manipulation was
launched, sources familiar with the proceedings said.
Accounts of the April 2012 meeting of chief dealers - a
subgroup of the BoE's Foreign Exchange Joint Standing Committee
- are key to traders' claims that central bank officials turned
a blind eye to, or even condoned, activity that regulators are
now poring over.
The interviews take Grabiner's review outside the walls of
the central bank and into what it knew of now suspect market
behaviour and whether it effectively gave a green light for
these trading practices to continue.
While the Bank of England has no direct regulatory role over
the currency market - the Financial Conduct Authority has that
role - it acts as an informal monitor for financial stability
purposes.
The crux of the worldwide probe is whether a small group of
top dealers shared client order information via electronic
chatrooms to corner the market and give them better control of
pricing. The extent of this activity and degree to which it
amounted to collusion or manipulation has yet to be established
by the year-old investigation.
"4 O'CLOCK FIX"
Grabiner, who will be assisted by law firm Travers Smith,
will conduct the interviews through July and beyond, the sources
said. Grabiner, the BoE and the FCA all declined to comment.
Part of Grabiner's remit is to find out whether BoE staff
were "involved in the sharing of confidential client information
or aware of the sharing of such information between (market)
participants".
BoE minutes of the April 2012 meeting show a "brief
discussion" on the process surrounding the setting of daily
benchmark exchange rates, known as "the 4 o'clock fix" and now a
key focus of the global probe into the $5 trillion-a-day market.
Transcripts of a dealers' chatroom, now in the hands of the
FCA, show that one dealer at the meeting told fellow traders
subsequently that BoE officials had agreed there were advantages
to sharing client order information to minimise market
volatility around the daily "fix".
Another trader lodged notes of the meeting with the FCA.
The BoE has said its record "does not show any discussion of
actual or alleged manipulation of FX benchmarks". The Bank
suspended an employee in March this year, citing concern about
compliance with its "internal processes".
The minutes of all but two of the 29 chief dealers meetings
from 2005 through 2013 published by the BoE list the attendees.
One of the two was April 2012. One trader at the April 2012
meeting has since been fired and one has been suspended.
