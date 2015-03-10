By Patrick Graham
LONDON, March 10
LONDON, March 10 Banks are only slowly making
progress on changes recommended by regulators in how they deal
with foreign exchange "fixing" orders, a key part of a global
investigation into market manipulation, according to one
European Central Bank official.
Guy-Charles Marhic, secretary of the ECB's foreign exchange
market contact group, said that banks were talking to the ECB
about implementing steps to improve the operation of currency
benchmarks recommended last year by the Financial Stability
Board (FSB) - the G20's regulatory arm.
Some formal steps, such as the widening of the fixing window
used by the organiser, the WM Company, for setting the main
London benchmarks, have been carried out, and banks are working
on other moves, Marhic said. But relatively few banks had fully
implemented the proposals, he said.
Work was continuing, Marhic said, but if the recommendations
are not implemented, the likelihood of a regulatory response
will increase.
"We need a bit more time to get the broader assessment. But
it is clear that smaller banks have some difficulties to
implement the recommendations (of the FSB)," Marhic said. "Some
smaller banks are saying that they want to stop providing
fixings at least for some clients."
The FSB has provided a forum for regulators to coordinate
reform since the 2008 financial crisis, but the conduct of
supervision remains up to regional bodies in each jurisdiction.
The ECB took over the supervision of euro zone banks last year
and also watches over the lightly regulated currency markets
through its market contact group.
The FSB's proposals included a suggestion that banks charge
more for fixing orders, a thorny issue for a market which has
used fixing services as a loss-leader to secure the business of
big fund clients.
The FSB also said banks should create a sort of isolation
room to deal with fixing orders, away from spot dealing desks,
to reduce the chances dealers will use information about orders
to inform other trading by the bank.
Bankers involved with providing the service told Reuters
last year that smaller banks would be likely either to refuse to
accept orders or pass them on to larger lenders, given the
additional cost and risks implied by the FSB recommendations.
Beyond that, banks have refused to be drawn publicly on the
implications of the FSB recommendations for business
relationships with the large fund investors who make the most
use of the daily fixings.
