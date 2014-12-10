LONDON Dec 10 British bank HSBC has dismissed its head of foreign exchange trading for Europe, Middle East and Africa Stuart Scott, a source with knowledge of the decision said on Wednesday.

"He has gone," the source said, adding that the move was broadly in the context of the global investigation into manipulation of currency markets which saw HSBC and a handful of other banks fined last month.

Stuart Scott was unreachable at the bank for comment on Wednesday. (Reporting by Patrick Graham; editing by Jamie McGeever)