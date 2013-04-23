* For other news from Reuters Global FX Summit, click on www.reuters.com/summit/FX13
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, April 23 Fears of a Chinese economic
hard-landing have eased but recent disappointing data
underscored risks of slower-than-expected growth in the world's
second largest economy, fund managers said at the Reuters FX
Summit.
A slowdown in China, combined with a deteriorating outlook
for the euro zone economy and government belt-tightening in the
United States could prompt investors to flee riskier investments
and seek safety in the dollar and yen, they said.
Growth in China's vast factory sector dipped in April as new
export orders shrank, according to a survey released on Tuesday.
It followed reports showing growth unexpectedly slowed in the
first quarter to 7.7 percent and power generation grew at the
weakest pace in six months in March.
"Although we believe that probably we'll be looking at 7-8
percent growth, there's a risk that China may be undershooting
that level," Vassilis Dagioglu, head of asset allocation
portfolio management at Mellon Capital, said at Monday's Reuters
FX Summit.
The World Bank cut its gross domestic product (GDP) growth
projection for China by 0.1 percentage point to 8.3 percent for
2013. China, on the other hand, has set a 7.5 percent GDP growth
target for this year.
John Taylor, chairman of FX Concepts, with assets under
management of about $2 billion, also said the low level of
electricity consumption in China is further indication the
Chinese economy is slowing.
The recent decline in prices of oil and copper --
commodities highly sensitive to economic growth -- is another
indication of worries about the global economy, Taylor said.
Copper hit an 18-month low and Brent crude oil
fell below $100 a barrel on Tuesday.
YEN BENEFITS
Uncertainty about the global economy could benefit the yen.
Mellon Capital's Dagioglu said the yen still exhibits a negative
correlation with risk, strengthening when there are shocks in
financial markets as Japanese investors repatriate money back
home.
"We're forecasting that the yen is going to be strong
between now and July," FX Concepts' Taylor said. "I think in the
next quarter, we'll trade between 92 and 102, and I'd be more
inclined to think 92." Taylor expects the global economy to slow
in the second quarter.
The dollar rose to within striking distance of 100 yen on
Monday, a level last breached in 2009.
Despite a slowdown, fund managers said China's growth rate
at 7.7 percent is still significantly above what other major
economies are seeing. China is adjusting its economy to boost
domestic consumption and the world economy is also less reliant
on Chinese growth than in the past.
"Now we're seeing a lower level of global growth but a
rebalancing of global growth," said Alessio De Longis, senior
portfolio manager at Oppenheimer Funds in New York. Oppenheimer
has $208 billion in assets under management.
"Remember a few years ago when China was growing at 12-14
percent, we still found ways to be negative about it."
The Bank of Japan's aggressive monetary easing has sparked
concerns about the impact the yen's sharp fall will have on
exporters from South Korea to China and around Asia, a scenario
which could trigger competitive devaluations across the region.
The G20 major and developing countries avoided any direct
criticism of Japan's policies over the weekend and appeared to
accept the need to reflate the world's third largest economy as
part of efforts to invigorate a shaky global economic recovery.
But the group added it would be "mindful" of possible side
effects from extended periods of monetary stimulus.
The dollar has risen 15 percent against the yen so far this
year, while the euro has risen 13 percent.
De Longis said while the weakening of the yen is creating
challenges for some economies like Korea and Taiwan, others such
as Thailand and Malaysia, which provide intermediate goods to
Japan, are well positioned to benefit from increasing demand for
Japanese exports, as Japan will need more intermediate goods to
build from.
"There's clearly a major impact in Asia, but it doesn't have
to be a unilaterally negative one," he said. "Because at the end
of the day, if we manage to reinvigorate the third largest
economy in the world, somebody will clearly benefit from it."
