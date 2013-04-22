(For other news from Reuters Global FX Summit, click on www.reuters.com/summit/FX13)
* PIMCO selective on Asian currencies; likes rupee, yuan
* Fund manager sees value in Brazil, Mexico bonds and FX
* PIMCO finds shorter duration JGBs safer
By Jongwoo Cheon and Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, April 22 PIMCO, the world's biggest
bond investor, picks the Indian rupee and offshore Chinese yuan
as pure currency bets and sees value in the bonds as well as the
currencies of Brazil and Mexico, a manager of the fund's
emerging markets portfolio told Reuters.
Ramin Toloui, co-head of PIMCO's global emerging markets
portfolio management team, also reckons the Bank of Japan has,
through its aggressive policy easing, given markets a green
light to short-sell the yen.
And the beneficiaries of that additional monetary easing are
likely to be global investment grade credit instruments,
emerging market credit and emerging market currencies, he said
at a Reuters FX summit.
"We have been ahead in terms of advising our clients to make
dedicated allocations to emerging market local currency
assets and by using off-index positions in emerging market
currencies in our strategies that are dollar-denominated or
primarily developed market," Toloui said.
The Newport Beach, California headquartered Pacific
Investment Management Company led by Bill Gross had $2.04
trillion of assets under management at the end of March. Of the
45 percent of those assets which are outside the United States,
Asia takes up a third whereas Europe takes up two-thirds.
Toloui said PIMCO manages to get precise exposure to either
the bonds or the currency or both, in markets, by using interest
rate swaps, hedges in currency forwards and outright purchases
of bonds.
PIMCO has exposure to both the local bonds as well as the
currency in Brazil and Mexico. In South Africa, however, PIMCO
is long the bonds but has hedged out the currency exposure.
Barring the rupee and the offshore yuan,
PIMCO is broadly neutral on other Asian currencies, Toloui said.
The fund has about $82.4 billion of assets in its emerging
markets strategy.
"Asian currencies face a number of headwinds this year, one
of them is slower growth globally and another is depreciation of
the Japanese yen, which is a headwind for many Asian currencies
but not all," Toloui said. "We're taking a more targeted
approach in our Asian currency exposure this year."
RUPEE, YUAN AND JGBS
Toloui's bullishness on the rupee comes from belief that it
is cheap considering its high yield and expectations of progress
on domestic policy. The rupee, now around 54 per dollar, has
been undermined by India's wide current account deficit and is
down 18 percent since August 2011.
"The rupee has almost a 6 percent yield in the NDF
(non-deliverable forwards) and it's a currency that has been
beaten down quite severely in terms of valuation by the market,"
he said.
The rupee also looks attractive on a yield per unit of
volatility metric, Toloui said. The yuan, on the other hand, has
a low yield of around 2 percent but exceptionally low volatility
too, he said.
The yen would be a good funding option for emerging market
positions, Toloui said. And, by refraining from talking about
any restraint or the costs of its aggressive monetary easing,
the Bank of Japan was encouraging yen-selling, he said.
Yet, the volatility in Japanese government bonds (JGBs)
since new BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda stunned markets on April
4 with his massive stimulus reflected market unease about the
impact of such policy, and investors would be conservative about
underweights or overweights in yen assets, he said.
"Our greatest comfort is with JGBs inside of 10 years,
particularly inside of seven years, which we think are going to
be anchored by the BOJ buying programme and by the zero interest
rate policy.
"And we think the longer-end is more vulnerable to potential
success of the reflation policy."
SPIKE IN VOLATILITY
Referring to excessive volatility in gold prices, which has
spilled over to other commodities and broader financial markets,
Toloui said this reflected the discomfort market participants
were having with the two opposing forces: weak global growth and
the abundant liquidity provided by central banks.
It was natural that there would be bouts of volatility when
investors got worried about the first reality, that of weaker
economic fundamentals, interrupting market rallies spurred by
the second reality, the cheap cash sloshing around, he said.
"That's why our strategy is primarily oriented around
finding things that offer great carry and have relatively
attractive valuations.
"We don't think it is the time to seek high yield at any
cost because you then run into trouble with reality No.1. But
it's also not time to hide in a cave because that is not going
to make money, given reality No. 2," he said.
Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter@Reuters_Summits
(Additional reporting by Sonali Desai in SINGAPORE; Writing by
Vidya Ranganathan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)