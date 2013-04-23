* For other news from Reuters Global FX Summit, click on www.reuters.com/summit/FX13 The Bank of Japan's unprecedented stimulus plan announced in early April has raised concerns about "currency wars", injecting the world's largest and most liquid financial market with volatility. That has also triggered a surge in currency volumes across all trading platforms. At the same time, the crisis in Europe rages on, with political uncertainty gripping Italy - the euro zone's third largest economy - and investors speculating which euro zone country would be the next to seek a bailout, leaving the region vulnerable to large capital outflows. Investors are also grappling with new regulations in Europe and the United States that are effectively changing forex trading practices, while in Asia regulators are trying to inject more transparency in illiquid currency markets. The issues and challenges facing the $5 trillion-a-day foreign exchange market will be explored at the first-ever Reuters Global FX Summit on April 22 when during closed sessions reporters and editors in London, New York, Singapore, and Tokyo interview the industry's top newsmakers and movers. For stories from the FX summit, double click in brackets: > WRAPUP-Expect yen volatility with more weakness ahead > Yen decline gradual, gold drop signals crisis over-Oppenheimer > Yen to gain in Q2 as growth worries trump BoJ-FX Concepts > Yuan options business picking up - FX heads > FX heads warn of EU trading tax risks > SGX sees big prospects in Asian FX futures business > Deutsche sees FX arms race hotting up > Mellon Capital avoids pound, likes U.S., Canada dollars > SEB to cut staff in FX as competition hits profit > Euro 'cursed' to go higher- Merk Investments CIO > Nomura sees 2013 as a good year for FX volumes > Euro could join yen in falling versus dollar -Record > Thai c.bank: no "draconian" measures to stop baht rise > PIMCO likes rupee, CNH for FX; Brazil, Mexico bonds > Yen unlikely to slide to 110 vs dlr-Fukoku's Sakurai > Yen may hit 105 vs dollar-Rhicon Currency Management > CME FX volumes jump on return of volatility, yen swings > India FX futures stifled by central bank rules-MCX-SX For factbox of speakers, double click on: ------------------------------------------------------------------- Compiled by Jacqueline Wong and Chris Reese +646 223 6073 Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits