* Deal for about $176 mln

* FXCM will have option to buy further stake in Lucid in future

* FXCM shares rise more than 9 pct

June 14 FXCM Inc, an online foreign exchange trading services provider, will buy a 50 percent stake in UK-based market-making and trading company Lucid Markets for about $176 million, to boost FXCM's institutional business.

The deal will increase the margins and market share of FXCM's institutional business and contribute materially to its results, Drew Niv, chief executive of FXCM said on a conference call.

"(The deal will) increase significantly the balance between the retail and institutional mix of FXCM ... Over the medium term, there is an opportunity to expand the company's platform into adjacent markets," Niv said.

Under the terms of the deal, FXCM will pay $71.4 million in 6-month promissory notes, earning 3.5 percent per annum. It will also issue to Lucid 9 million shares of its Class A common stock to pay for the deal.

The deal is expected to close in the coming weeks, FXCM said in a statement.

FXCM will have an option to buy an additional stake in Lucid's operations in the future.

For the year ending 2011, Lucid posted revenue of $148.9 million and traded $13.4 trillion of foreign exchange.

Shares of FXCM were up 7 percent at $12.49 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday afternoon.