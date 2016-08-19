(Adds details, FXCM share price, byline)
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK Aug 19 U.S. retail broker Forex
Capital Markets said on Friday it promptly notified the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the National Futures
Association of its capital deficiency on January 15 last year,
when the Swiss National Bank moved to abandon the Swiss franc's
peg to the euro.
This was contrary to what the CFTC said in its lawsuit
against FXCM filed on Thursday. The CFTC said FXCM was
under-capitalized for two days in January last year and failed
to report that to the commission.
The New York broker eventually disclosed its capital
shortfall, but only after the CFTC and NFA initiated contact,
according to the CFTC lawsuit.
FXCM is the largest U.S. retail broker, with about 200,000
customers worldwide and 88,000 in the United States.
In its statement, FXCM said following the SNB move, FXCM
customers lost approximately $225 million by the close of
business on Jan. 15, 2015.
"As a result of such losses, FXCM experienced for the very
first and only time in its history a one-day regulatory net
capital shortfall," the company said.
"FXCM thereafter promptly notified both the CFTC and the
National Futures Association of its net capital shortfall due to
the unforeseen SNB Event."
The company added that within hours of that notification,
teams of CFTC and NFA personnel were on site at FXCM's offices.
Based on CFTC regulations, FXCM's capital requirement is $25
million.
By the afternoon of Jan. 16, 2015, FXCM said it was able to
cure its shortfall through a $300 million loan from Leucadia
National Corporation.
"We averted the crisis. Given those facts, we could not be
more disappointed that the CFTC has decided to pursue an
undercapitalization violation claim against FXCM," FXCM said.
The New York-based broker also disputed claims by the CFTC
that it guaranteed customers it would not lose money by "zeroing
out negative customer balances."
CFTC rules explicitly prohibit a retail currency dealer like
FXCM from representing it "will guarantee customers against
loss, limit the loss of customers, or not call for or attempt to
collect security deposits, margin, or other deposits of
customers."
FXCM said it has repeatedly warned its customers of the
significant risks of trading currencies and that such trading is
appropriate only for individuals who can assume risk of loss in
excess of their investment and margin deposit.
In mid-afternoon trading, FXCM was down more than seven
percent at $9.46 per share, its lowest in two weeks.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)