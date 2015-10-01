BRIEF-Transcorp International recommends dividend at 0.16 rupees per share
* Says board of directors have recommended dividend at INR 0.16 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 1 FXCM Inc, an online foreign exchange trading service provider, said it was the victim of a hacking attack involving unauthorized access to customer information.
The company said it had identified a "small number" of unauthorized wire transfers from customer accounts.
The company said it received an email from a hacker claiming to have illegal access to customer information and that it had notified the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
All funds have been returned to the accounts that were compromised, the company said. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Says board of directors have recommended dividend at INR 0.16 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, May 8 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0737 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL May 8 *545.3 85.7 -664.6 ^May 4 364.1 -333.4 -70.9 May 2 135.5 -47.4 -129.7 April 28