Jan 28 Retail currency broker FXCM Inc said it would "forgive" about 90 percent of its clients for negative balances in certain jurisdictions as a result of the Swiss National Bank's decision to remove the cap on the Swiss franc.

"The SNB announcement, extreme price movements and the resulting lack of liquidity were exceptional and unprecedented events causing many market participants to incur trading losses," FXCM said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)