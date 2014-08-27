Aug 27 Fyffes Plc :

* Merger update

* Now targeting $60 million of annualized pre-tax cost savings

* Increases its target adjusted EBITA for full year 2014 from range eur 30 to eur 35 million to range eur 38 to eur 42 million

* Separate efficiency initiatives anticipated to reduce chiquita's costs by approximately $14 to $16 million