BRIEF-Magna International enters into JV with Chinese seating supplier
* Says magna enters joint venture with chinese seating supplier
Aug 27 Fyffes Plc :
* Merger update
* Now targeting $60 million of annualized pre-tax cost savings
* Increases its target adjusted EBITA for full year 2014 from range eur 30 to eur 35 million to range eur 38 to eur 42 million
* Separate efficiency initiatives anticipated to reduce chiquita's costs by approximately $14 to $16 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says magna enters joint venture with chinese seating supplier
* Atento announces prepayment of $27 million brazilian debentures