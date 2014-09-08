BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
Sept 8 Fyffes Plc
* Fyffes intends to adjourn shareholder meetings
* Fyffes and chiquita continue to recommend combination
* Protracted process is not in interests of fyffes business and shareholders.
* Chiquita brands postponed its special meeting of shareholders to vote on proposed transaction with fyffes to 3 october 2014
* Granted chiquita waiver to pact that permits chiquita to adjourn shareholder meeting and engage in talks with cutrale group and safra group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter