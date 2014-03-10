PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 24
Jan 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 10 U.S. fruit distributor Chiquita Brands International Inc will buy Irish fruit firm Fyffes Plc in an all-stock deal valuing Fyffes at about $526 million to create the world's largest banana supplier.
Chiquita shareholders will own about 50.7 percent of the combined company, ChiquitaFyffes, while Fyffes shareholders will own the remaining 49.3 percent, the companies said in a statement on Monday.
Chiquita shareholders will get one share of the new company for each share held and Fyffes investors will get 0.1567 of ChiquitaFyffes shares for each Fyffes share, after the deal is completed.
Jan 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 23 A U.S. judge on Monday narrowed but refused to dismiss a lawsuit seeking to hold Deutsche Bank AG liable to investors, including dozens of portfolios from BlackRock Inc and Pacific Investment Management Co, for losses on poorly underwritten residential mortgage-backed securities.
Jan 23 Former Morgan Stanley executive Greg Fleming has joined asset management firm Axiom Capital Management, according to a regulatory filing, offering the first hint of what his life after Wall Street might look like.