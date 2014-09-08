BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
Sept 8 Banana producer Chiquita Brands International Inc said Fyffes Plc has granted a waiver to engage in discussions with juice maker Cutrale and investment firm Safra Group regarding their $611 million takeover bid.
Chiquita said it has sent a letter to the two firms, saying it was willing to hear another offer.
The U.S. fruit firm had last month rejected Cutrale and Safra's bid in favor of a merger with Ireland's Fyffes. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter