Earnings, resources stocks help European shares hold at 21-month highs
* Micro Focus down after buyout target's weak update (Adds quote and details, updates prices)
HONG KONG, March 31 Shares in Chinese automotive glass maker Fuyao Glass Industry Group are set to surge more than 11 percent in their Hong Kong trading debut on Tuesday following strong demand from retail investors for the $953 million share offering.
The Shanghai-listed company, whose customers include General Motors Co and Volkswagen's luxury car brand Audi, priced the offering at HK$16.80 per share last week, the top of its HK$14.80 to HK$16.80 marketing range.
Fuyao Glass' Hong Kong-traded shares are indicated to open at HK$18.70, compared with the offer price of HK$16.80, while the benchmark Hang Seng index was indicated to open up 1 percent. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
* Micro Focus down after buyout target's weak update (Adds quote and details, updates prices)
LONDON, May 9 International estate agency Savills said it anticipated housing sales in Britain will be hit by a June 8 general election, but that its overall performance this year will be in line with expectations.